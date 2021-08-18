Afghan Women Protesting Taliban Rule Earn Praises on Twitter

Following the invasion of Taliban in Afghanistan and the country being in a national crisis, a lot of its citizens are looking for ways to escape and be free from a potentially terrorising regime.

As images of people trying their best to evacuate make the rounds on social media, another video of women protesting the Taliban's rule has cropped up on Twitter. The video shows four courageous women holding placards and protesting against the Taliban in the streets of Kabul.

Considering how women are especially more vulnerable to actions taken by the Taliban due to their regressive ideologies, what these women have done is beyond courageous. Their strength has been applauded on social media, while some other users have also expressed their wishes for the well-being of women in Afghanistan. Check out the video here:

First reported women’s protest in Kabul following the takeover by the Taliban:



Four women holding handwritten paper signs stand surrounded by armed Taliban fighters



Indescribable courage:pic.twitter.com/1HtpQ4X2ip — Leah McElrath ️‍ (@leahmcelrath) August 17, 2021

Here is how users reacted:

These women are incredibly brave! https://t.co/f4yeUzKznq — Watch me evolve (@PurpleWOrange) August 18, 2021

Non-violence is the key. Bravo to the brave ladies. https://t.co/CJ81ZSmLD9 — Bindu Rao (@binduraocomedy) August 18, 2021

The brave women of Afghanistan really deserve better https://t.co/o0ZYKO1Kf1 — Trigger (@Trigatronic) August 18, 2021

This is epitome of courage. When the armies with weapons surrendered to the Taliban four ladies stood up to them. They know the consequences but can't let the wrong prevail.

Women will change the world https://t.co/iPiw63xGTe — Honey (@navkiran07) August 18, 2021

While the rulers fled, the Sheroes are holding their fortress! https://t.co/MbMlbvm2W1 — SilenceOfTheLamba (@AnirudhLamba) August 18, 2021

Salutes and all the power in the world to them. They only can make it a better place. https://t.co/o3iHIf9FXZ — Ankit Sharma (@ankitsh) August 18, 2021

Our problems really aren’t problems at all. There are no words. https://t.co/tBskca5s5O — Courtney Kennedy (Ghee) (@_CourtneyGhee) August 18, 2021

Braver than every armed force in the world. https://t.co/o4yBYHfmmn — (@exultantdreamer) August 18, 2021

