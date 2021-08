Ghaziabad, Aug 22(ANI): After Indian Air-force C-17 landed with 168 passengers from Afghanistan, evacuees narrated their ordeal. "Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter and two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers and sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us," said an Afghan national at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad.