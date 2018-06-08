Afghan skipper cautions India ahead of Test debut

Dehradun, June 8 (IANS) Fresh from their 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the just-concluded T20 series, an upbeat Afghanistan skipper Asghar Stanikzai cautioned India ahead of the one-off Test at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from June 14.

Newly-promoted Afghanistan will make their Test debut against top-ranked India and Stanikzai is confident that the recent drubbing of Bangladesh has lifted the morale of the side, despite the win coming in the shortest format of the game.

"Great preparation for the Test match against India -- the morale is high," the skipper said after his side pipped Bangladesh by one run in the third and final T20I here on Thursday.

"Last couple of years we have performed well. We want to achieve it for Afghanistan. You see the batsmen, bowlers are all in good form."

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan, the architect of Afghanistan's 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh, might well be the frontman in Bengaluru and he is looking forward to the big occasion.

"Full credit to my fitness -- if you're fit, you can deliver in any department; it doesn't matter whether I'm playing in league cricket or the national team, I just want to enjoy," he said.

--IANS

