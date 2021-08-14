Afghan refugees in Delhi worried as Taliban widens its grip in Afghanistan

New Delhi, Aug 14 (ANI): With the Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan and advancing towards Kabul, the Afghan nationals who flew to India over the years are "extremely worried" following unprovoked attacks on civilians and executions of captured soldiers. The Afghan nationals residing in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar with the status of 'refugee' expressed their concerns for fellow Afghan nationals who are still living in Afghanistan. While speaking to ANI, an Afghan national said, “We are very worried about the current situation as it goes worst. Taliban is attacking and is being supported by Pakistan. I request Indian government to help us at least they could provide free visa.”