Afghan NSA holds talks with senior Indian official in Kabul

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Thursday held talks with senior Indian diplomat JP Singh in Kabul, covering a range of issues including the Afghan peace process.

Singh is Joint Secretary in charge of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon was also present in the meeting, according to the office of the National Security Council (NSC) of Afghanistan.

'NSA @hmohib met Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon and Joint Secretary JP Singh, who is visiting from Delhi. The sides exchanged views on security, peace and joint diplomatic efforts on issues of importance to the Afghan-Indian strategic relationship,' the NSC tweeted.

The visit of Singh to Afghanistan came amid the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

The US has already announced that its troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11 that would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US in 2001.

There have been renewed global efforts to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. PTI MPB ZMN