Afghan nationals worried about going back to Afghanistan

New Delhi, Aug 16 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan, the Afghan nationals are "extremely worried" following unprovoked attacks on civilians and executions of captured soldiers. Afghan national Zara broke down over the current situation in her country and said, “Never felt so helpless, disappointed, and hopeless. All our 20-year achievements have just been washed away in days.” Afghan National Jawed said, “I wanted to serve my country after completing my studies. The Taliban are kind of allied with Pakistan and we're in India, not safe to go back. But if we stay here, Indian government will not grant us visas. We have become like a leaf, being pushed wherever the wind is.”