All Afghan Nationals Must Now Travel to India Only on E-Visa: Centre

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, 25 August, announced that henceforth all Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India must do so only using e-visas, with the country recently introducing a new category of electronic visa, called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa', to speed up the applications requesting entry into India from Afghanistan.

"Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa," the Ministry said in a statement.

""Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect. Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in."" - Ministry of Home Affairs

New E-Visa Category Amid Afghanistan Crisis

The MHA had on 17 August introduced a new category of electronic visa, called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa', to speed up the applications requesting entry into India from Afghanistan.

The announcement was made two days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. "MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," the spokesperson for the MHA had said in a tweet.

