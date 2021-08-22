Afghan MP Narinder Singh Khalsa Among 23 Sikhs Rescued From Kabul

More than 20 Afghan Sikhs including Afghan Member of Parliament Narinder Singh Khalsa were rescued by the Indian Air Force on Saturday, 21 August, after Taliban took control in Afghanistan.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Singh breaks down while speaking to the members of the Indian press, after arriving from Kabul on an Indian Air Force evacuation flight on Sunday, 22 August, morning.

When asked how he felt about leaving his country as an MP, Singh said, “This is what is making me cry," reported ANI.

#WATCH | Afghanistan's MP Narender Singh Khalsa breaks down as he reaches India from Kabul.



"I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he says. pic.twitter.com/R4Cti5MCMv — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

According to PTI, India evacuated 168 people from Kabul in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, out of which 107 were Indian nationals and others, like Singh, were Afghan Hindus and Sikhs.

“We have never seen this kind of situation in Afghanistan and now that we are seeing it, everything is over. Even the government that was built in the last 20 years is finished. Everything is zero now,” Singh said, talking to the press.

It is worthy noting that Singh was stopped by the Taliban from boarding an IAF aircraft on Saturday.

Besides, Indian Air Force, a special Air India flight carrying 87 Indians from Afghanistan’s Kabul also left for Delhi early on Sunday.

Singh's father, Avtar Singh, was killed in a 2018 terror attack in Jalalabad. He was running for the elections in October that year. The Islamic State had taken responsibility for the same.

Meanwhile, the first evacuation flight brought back more than 40 people, mostly staff at the Indian embassy, on Monday, 23 August. The second C-17 aircraft evacuated around 150 people, including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel, journalists, and some stranded Indians from Kabul on 17 August.

