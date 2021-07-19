Afghan Govt Withdraws Diplomats From Pakistan Over Kidnapping And Torture Of Its Envoy's Daughter In Islamabad

In a major development, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has called back its Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil and other senior diplomats of the country from Pakistan, reports India Today.

The development comes after Ambassador Alikhil's 26-years-old daughter Silsila was abducted in Islamabad on Friday (16 July). Announcing the development, Afghanistan's Vice President Amrullah Saleh said, "The abduction of Afgh ambassador's daughter & her subsequent torture has wounded the psyche of our nation. Our national psyche has been tortured."

Furthermore, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that its diplomats will not return to Islamabad until they are provided adequate security and until the accused are arrested and tried.

The Ministry also added that a delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the near future to review and follow up on the current issue and related issues. In the light of the findings of this, further steps will be taken by the Afghan Government.

Silsila was abducted while she was on her way home from Jinnah supermarket in Islamabad. She was severely tortured by unknown individuals in Islamabad before being released after a few hours.