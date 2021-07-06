Afghan envoy briefs foreign secretary on situation in Afghanistan

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay briefed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday on the evolving security situation in Afghanistan in the face of escalating violence and the withdrawal of the American troops from the war-ravaged country.

At a meeting with Mamundzay, Shringla assured him of India's long-term commitment towards peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

'Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla was pleased to welcome Ambassador @FMamundzay of Afghanistan. Ambassador briefed FS on the security situation in Afghanistan. FS assured our Afghan friends of India's long term commitment towards peace and prosperity in Afghanistan,' Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Afghanistan has been witnessing a series of attacks in the last few weeks as the United States looks to complete the withdrawal of its forces from the war-ravaged country by September 11, ending nearly two decades of its military presence there.

India is concerned over the increasing levels of violence as well as the Taliban's efforts to expand its influence in Afghanistan.

Last month, Shringla said the Taliban's relentless pursuit of power through violence has created an uncertain environment in Afghanistan and the situation in the country is 'fluid' at this point in time.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

In March, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to him India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan. PTI MPB RC