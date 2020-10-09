Afghan chief negotiator meets Jaishankar at Hyderabad House

Abdullah Abdullah, chief negotiator in the intra-Afghan peace dialogue with Taliban, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday at the Hyderabad House. Photo/ANI

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Afghanistan leader and Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Friday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here at the Hyderabad House.

On October 8, Abdullah had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval wherein he re-affirmed the long-term commitment to further deepen India-Afghan ties.

The Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, who is here on a five-day visit, said the meeting with Doval was "constructive" and that the latter had assured him of India is in favour of a "democratic and sovereign Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate".

"Had a constructive discussion with HE Ajit Doval, the NSA of India. We discussed the Afghan Peace Process, and the talks in Doha. He assured me of India's full support for the peace efforts, and that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India," read a tweet from Abdullah.

This is the first visit of Abdullah to India after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

His visit comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are trying to negotiate a deal in order to restore peace in the country.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar's capital Doha. (ANI)