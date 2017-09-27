Afghan CEO leaves Kabul for New Delhi

Kabul, Sep 27 (IANS) Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, who is being accompanied by some 200 Afghan businessmen, left Kabul early on Wednesday for New Delhi to attend a trade show but will also hold talks with Indian officials.

He is expected to hold discussions with Indian officials on a number of issues including the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the economic sector, including the carpet industry and the establishment of a joint chamber of commerce and industries, TOLONews reported.

Jawid Faisal, deputy spokesman for the CEO, said that "this trip aims to strengthen and expand Afghanistan's economic ties with India."

He said that Abdullah will also attend the joint Afghan-India exhibition which has been organised with the help

of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

It is expected that Abdullah will meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and NSA Ajit Doval among others while in India.

