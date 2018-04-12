Afghan carpet industry hit hard by growing violence

Afghanistan's prized carpet industry has seen its sales drop by half in the last year, as the country grapples with militant violence and friction with neighboring Pakistan. The past year has seen a spike in violence by Taliban miliants and Pakistan is clamping down on border traffic. In that time sales of the ancient Afghan rug industry have dropped by half. Militant clashes are scaring away potential buyers, for a product that already sells for around the average household's annual income. Officials hope to sew that weak point closed by cutting air cargo costs to India and Dubai and keep the industry from unraveling.