Afghan artists depicts life of a war-torn nation through art

An art exhibition is currently underway at India Habitat Centre in capital New Delhi where artists from Afghanistan are spreading the message of peace through their art. The theme of the exhibition is 'Afghan Art: A Land in Conflict and Hope'. Apart from conflict, the artists are trying to show different phases of an Afghan's life. Despite suffering for long, the Afghan artists like Mohammad Salim Attaie, whose works are on display at this exhibition in New Delhi, are optimistic about the future. Going through decades of war and bloodshed, many of Attaie's countrymen have fled the country. A lot of them came to India where they are assisted for sustenance and that is why they feel safe here. This exhibition is not only providing a creative platform but also presented new perspectives on Afghan culture. It is showcasing other aspects of Afghanistan, beyond homogenous, war-torn images of devastation. India and Afghanistan enjoy age-old cultural ties and have deep-rooted linkages in the field of music, art and literature. These artists infused this exhibition with their exquisite artworks sharing different realities that exist along with and beyond a war-riddled tragedy. Living in a region which is stuck between conflict and hope, these artworks signify happiness and vibrancy. These exhibitions not only promote cross-cultural understanding but also enhance the bilateral ties among nations.