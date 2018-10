Breshna Musazai, an Afghan activist who was shot thrice by Taliban terrorists in 2016 while she was in a Kabul University, arrived in India on Thursday. Speaking on the attack, Musazai said, "After the attack in 2016, I'd lost hope for a while. I thought I wouldn't be able to go back to university and continue my education. For a long time, I was bedridden, as I was hit with 3 bullets in one of my legs."