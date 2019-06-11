Affiliation ceremony of Assam Rifles, Indian Coast Guard held on ICGS Shaurya

Affiliation ceremony of India's oldest paramilitary force, Assam Rifles and the Indian Coast Guard held Onboard ICGS Shaurya on Tuesday in Chennai. It is the initiative bridging the friendship between two organistations. Indian Coast Guard invited Assam Rifles to its abroad operations. This initiative will facilitate a greater understanding of operational ethos, sharing of best practices from each other. Indian Coast Guard in last four decades has developed itself as a potent Maritime force.