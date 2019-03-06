Affected from border firing, 13 families shifted to migrant camps in J and K's Poonch

In wake of the continous firing at Line of Control (LoC), 13 affected families have been shifted to migrant camps in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (J and K). The migtants are of the Salotri village and are facing various problems due to continuous firing at the border. At the time of shelling, 13 families were shifted to migrant camps and nearly 49 peoples were evacuated from the Salotri. All the essential facilities are provided to the migrants. "At the day of shelling, 13 families were shifted to the camps with total of 49 people and every one of them was provided with medical facilities and three-time food" said Naib, camp in-charge. On the continous firing, one of the migrants said, "I appeal to the government to stop firing at the border and I request both India and Pakistan to have dialogue with each other and stop firing at LoC so that life of innocent people will be saved."