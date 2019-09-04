Affairs of Hong Kong purely China's internal matter: Chinese Ambassador to India

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong said that Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs and this is a fact recognised internationally. There is no sovereignty issue over Hong Kong at all. We will not let any external forces to interfere in Hong Kong affairs or draw parallel to other issues. "Some external forces meddled with China's internal affairs and are deliberating calling violent crimes as peaceful protest. This is an outright double standard," he further added. Sun Weidong, made this statement while addressing the public gathering in New Delhi. The 2019 Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests are a series of demonstrations in Hong Kong and solidarity protests in other cities which began with the aim of withdrawing an extradition bill proposed by the Hong Kong government.