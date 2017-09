Ho Chi Minh City, Sep 24 (IANS) The AFF (ASEAN Football Federation) Futsal Championship 2017 will be held here from October 26 to November 3.

The tournament's winner and runner-up will become Southeast Asia's representatives at the 2018 Asian Futsal Championship, reports Xinhua news agency.

Group A includes Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei and Myanmar. Group B consists of Thailand, Malaysia, Timor-Leste and Laos.

