AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers: Yemen hold India to a goalless draw

Dammam [Saudi Arabia], November 6 (ANI): The Indian U-19 National Team played a goalless draw against Yemen in their second match of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahad Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, opening their points tally for the Qualifiers.

Both teams tried to breach other's citadel, but were held at bay by the defensive lines as the half-time scoreline read 0-0.

India held the Yemen attacks at bay whilst starting to dominate possession. Chances however became rare for both the teams as the end-to-end tempo resulted in neither getting a clear attempt at goal.

At the end of time, nothing could separate the two teams as the full-time scoreline read 0-0.

India's starting XI against Yemen: Dheeraj Singh (GK); Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Sahil Panwar, Sanjeev Stalin; Kumanthem Ninthoinganba (78' - Nongdamba Naorem), Amarjit Singh (C), Suresh Singh, Rahul K.P (45' - Namgyal Bhutia), Abhishek Haldar (63' - Edmund Lalrindika), Rahim Ali. (ANI)