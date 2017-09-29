AFC U-16 Championship 2018: Indian Football Team Qualify for the Event After Finishing Second in Group

India defeated Palestine (3-0) and drew against Nepal (2-2) and group toppers Iraq (0-0) to collect five points and finish second

New Delhi: Indian football team finished second in their group to qualify for the AFC U-16 Championship which will take place next year in Malaysia, while the qualifying round was played in Kathmandu.

India, who were placed in Group D along with Iraq, Palestine and hosts Nepal, qualified as one of the six best second-placed teams from the group matches of qualifying round. All the matches of each of the 10 groups were played in a single venue.

India defeated Palestine (3-0) and drew against Nepal (2-2) and group toppers Iraq (0-0) to collect five points and finish second.

After completing their group qualifying round campaign on September 24, India were awaiting the results of the other groups.

With South Korea beating China 1-0 to win Group H in Yangon, the best six second-placed teams in each group were spotted and India found themselves as one of them.

Besides India, the other five best second-placed teams to qualify for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championships are Oman (Group B), Thailand (Group G), Vietnam (Group I) and Afghanistan (Group C). Malaysia qualified as the host country.

All the winners of the 10 groups — South Korea, Australia, North Korea, Japan, Jordan, Iraq, Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Tajikistan and Yemen — qualified while hosts Malaysia qualifying automatically.

A complicated system was used to determine the five best second-placed teams as the groups had the different number of teams and United Arab Emirates withdrew from Group E before the tournament.

The results against the fifth and fourth-placed teams in five and four-team groups were not considered in determining the five best second-placed teams.

So, Saudi Arabia (who finished second in Group A with nine points), Hong Kong (who finished second in Group F with six points) and China (who finished second in Group H with six points) did not qualify for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championships. (With PTI inputs)