AFC nominates I-League for best developing league award

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday shortlisted the I-League among the top three nominations for the SPIA Award in the "Best Developing Football League of the Year" category.

The SPIA Conference and Awards Gala will take place between November 19-20 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The I-League is the premier league in the country and the next edition will be played among 11 clubs, the champions of which get a slot for AFC Champions League qualifier.

Commenting on the development, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel said in a statement: "It is very encouraging that the work of AIFF and the Hero I-League department has got recognition by being nominated for this prestigious award. I would like to congratulate all stakeholders especially the clubs who have been an integral part of this league."

Meanwhile, I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said: "This is excellent news for Indian Football. We have been striving hard over the years and this nomination is only a motivation for us to do better."

The AIFF had earlier won the AFC Developing Member Association of the Year Award in 2016, and the AFC President Recognition Award for Grassroots Football in 2014.

The 2018-19 edition of the I-League kicks-off on October 26.

