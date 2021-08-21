AFC Cup: Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Maziya will face ATK Mohun Bagan in their second match of Group D on Saturday, August 21, from 9:30 pm IST. This match of the AFC Cup will be played at the National Stadium in the capital of Maldives, Male. The two teams met contrasting fate in their debut matches in the ongoing series. Maziya lost to Bashundhara Kings while ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru. Mohun Bagan has played against the host team on four occasions across two AFC Cup tournaments and were only able to win one match against Maziya. The team ended up losing two matches while one match was a draw.

The most recent match which the two sides played was during the AFC Cup 2017 Group Stage. In the encounter, Maziya won by a 5-2 margin. Maziya have been the champions of Maldives after winning the national title in May this year. ATK Mohun Bagan too is a strong contender in the tournament after they made a direct entry to the group round after winning the 2019-20 I-League series.

The Indian audience can watch the Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan match of the ongoing AFC Cup at 9:30 pm IST.

Take a look at the probable 11 of both the sides:

Maziya: Mirzokhid Mamatakhnov (GK), Hamzath Mohamed, Ibrahim Aisham, Mohamed Irufaan, Hussain Nihan, Comelius Stewart, Hassan Niaz, Ahmed Abdulla, Jesus Pozo, Takashi Odawara, Shifaz Hassan

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kota, Roy Krishna, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Hugo Boumous

What time is the AFC Cup between Maziya and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The AFC Cup between Maziya and ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled for 9:30 pm IST on Saturday, August 21 at Maldives National Stadium, Male.

Where to watch the AFC Cup between Maziya and ATK Mohun Bagan live in India (TV channels)?

The AFC Cup match between Maziya and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcasted on Star Sports.

How and where to watch online AFC Cup between Maziya and ATK Mohun Bagan live streaming?

The Maziya vs. ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

