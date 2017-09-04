AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch India vs Macau match, coverage on TV and live streaming

On the back of winning the recently concluded tri-nation series, the Indian football team is set to take on Macau in the third round of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifier at the Macau Olympic Complex on Tuesday.

Stephen Constantine's men have been unbeaten since June 2016. Meanwhile, Macau is the lowest-ranked team in the group, occupying the 183rd position. They missed their friendly on 25 August against Malaysia which was disturbed and cancelled due to Typhoon Hato.

India's fixture against Macau will be the first occasion where the two teams meet each other in international football. The 'Blue Tigers' are riding high on confidence after beating Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic and would like to continue the winning momentum against Macau before the start of reverse fixtures in October.

>Here's all you need to know about live broadcast of the India vs Macau match:

The India vs Macau match will be played on 5 September, 2017 at the Macau Olympic Complex.

>How do I watch the India vs Macau live?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

>At what time will live coverage of the India vs Macau start?

The live coverage of the match will start at 5 pm IST.

>Where can I follow the India vs Macau online?

The game will be streamed online on Hotstar and Jio TV.