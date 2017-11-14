AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Confident India to take on Myanmar

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 14 (ANI): After qualifying for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup with a thumping win over Macau, the Indian football team will square off with Myanmar in their last qualifier match of Group A at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in Fatorda.

India met Myanmar earlier this year in Yemen, where India's talisman Sunil Chhetri scored a goal at the death to give the Blue Tigers a 1-0 win against Myanmar.

Last week, India had secured a direct qualification to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup for the first time since 1984 after crushing Macau 4-1 in their third qualifier match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

India are placed in Group A, alongside Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Macau, and by winning the first four games in their group, India had picked up an unassailable lead to qualify for the next year's event in the UAE.

It should be noted that a win over Myanmar today would take them to the top position.

While Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan have four points each, Macau are placed at the bottom of the table without a point. (ANI)