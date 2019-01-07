AFC Asian Cup: Baichung Bhutia hails Chhetri for stellar performance against Thailand

India thrashed Thailand by 4-1 in the in AFC Asian cup, breaking 58-year-old record. Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri went past legendary footballer Lionel Messi to become second most international goal scorer (65) in the world. He is now just behind Portuguese superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo .With the impressive performance, former Indian star footballer Baichung Bhutia said that it was a great performance by India and skipper Chhetri. "With this pace, Chhetri will surpass Ronaldo as well", he added.