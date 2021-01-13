Aero Sports Para Motor Adventure Training Centre to come up in Telangana: Minister

Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI): Telangana government will set up an Aero Sports Para Motor Adventure Training Centre in Mahabubnagar district, state Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the five-day National Paramotoring Championship 2021 and Air Show in Mahabubnagar district on the eve of Sankranti festival, he said the proposed training centre, which will be first-of-its-kind in the country, will come up on around 15 acres of land.

Skydiving and flying of hot air balloons attracted visitors and the event also saw participation from Remote Para Motor Pilots.

The Sankranti Air Show and National Paramotoring Championship 2021 will see participation of several expert pilots, who represented India at the World Para-motoring Championship held in Thailand, an official release said.

The winner and runner-up of the National Championship will be rewarded with an opportunity to participate in the upcoming International Paramotoring Championship,it said.

The event also facilitates joy rides for the common public,with a 10-minute para-motoring activity being charged at Rs 2000.