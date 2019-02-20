Aero India aims to put nation on global map, says Defence Minister

The 12th edition of Asia's premier air show 'Aero India-2019' began at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru today with 61 metal birds, including HAL's indigenous products Light Combat Aircraft Tejas all set to roar in the city skies. While attending 'Aero India' Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Aero India intends to put India on the global map. It will show India's prowess in defence and aviation over the years. PM Modi has repeatedly called Indian entrepreneurs to rise and help the manufacturing sector in India under the 'Make in India' campaign"."The contribution in aero-space from this part of India (Bengaluru) is very high. We have released a coffee table book which shows the achievements of young start-ups. Start-ups are making a very big difference in the aero-space industry." "I invite all investors to capitalise on aero space and other sectors which can help manufacturing in India," she added.