AEK play goalless draw against Milan in UEFA Europa League

Athens, Nov 3 (IANS) Greece's AEK played a goalless draw against Italy's A.C. Milan at the Athens Olympic stadium OAKA in the fourth Group D match of the UEFA Europa League.

The two teams fought hard on Thursday to secure the ticket to the next round of 32 but despite their efforts and the creation of several chances, they failed to achieve a breakthrough, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Rossoneri and AEK had drawn 0-0 in their previous encounter at San Siro in October.

The Greek team will face Rijeka at OAKA on November 23, while Milan will face Austria Wien.

--IANS

gau/bg