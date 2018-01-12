Adventure Sports Expo Asia to begin on January 27

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Adventure Sports Expo Asia, country's first adventure extravaganza is all set to begin from January 27 at Four Points by Sheraton here, it was announced on Friday.

The three-day event will witness participation from over 60 brands. The expo expects to welcome over 15000 visitors and adventure sports enthusiasts.

The event will comprise of the exhibition, speaker sessions, adventure activities, workshops and award night will act as a one-stop destination for adventure sports fraternity.

The founder and MD of RN Sports Marketing Pvt. Ltd said: "India already has huge potential as an Adventure Sports destination with so much diversity from mountains to rivers and desserts.

"ASEA 2018 will market India as an iconic destination for Adventure Sports to the world with the support of ATOAI. Adventure Sports Expo Asia 2018 will also be recognizing individual/groups and companies in the field of adventure on the opening night of the show," he added.

The announcement was made on Friday at the Constitutional Club of India in a special curtain raiser event which was attended by several dignitaries including Archana Sardana, India's first female BASE jumper.

Tejbir Singh Anand Vice President of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India said: "Though, at a nascent stage, the Indian adventure sports industry holds massive growth potential. ASEA 2018 on the same lines offered a platform for the Indian Adventure Sports fraternity to come together for the first time, brainstorm and address the challenges in a cumulative manner.

"I am delighted to see the real change coming already in the country, where all of the industry colleagues confirmed to come together to stir adventure sports into a real industry.

