Advani, Mehta to clash in CCI snooker meet final

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Star cueists Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehta stormed into the final of the CCI All-India Open Snooker Championship here on Monday.

Top-ranked Advani of ONGC beat Malkeet Singh of Railways 6-2 in the best of 11-frame semifinal. In the other last four clash, Mehta toppled national runner-up and second ranked Laxman Rawat's applecart with a 6-3 victory.

Advani, the reigning national snooker champion and winner of multiple world titles, compiled breaks of 68, 84 and 45 to register a 10-65, 75-36, 56-78, 63-21, 134-0, 56-19, 85-21 and 54-47 victory.

Mehta effected a break of 73 in the first frame and followed it up with another 73 in the fifth and 81 in the eighth before signing off with a 71 in the ninth frame to pull off a 73-30, 67-45, 40-63, 44-71, 112-0, 15-81, 58-14, 88-25 and 75-16 win.

--IANS

dm/arm