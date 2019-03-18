Advani, Mehta to clash in CCI snooker meet final

Indo Asian News Service

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Star cueists Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehta stormed into the final of the CCI All-India Open Snooker Championship here on Monday.

Top-ranked Advani of ONGC beat Malkeet Singh of Railways 6-2 in the best of 11-frame semifinal. In the other last four clash, Mehta toppled national runner-up and second ranked Laxman Rawat's applecart with a 6-3 victory.

Advani, the reigning national snooker champion and winner of multiple world titles, compiled breaks of 68, 84 and 45 to register a 10-65, 75-36, 56-78, 63-21, 134-0, 56-19, 85-21 and 54-47 victory.

Mehta effected a break of 73 in the first frame and followed it up with another 73 in the fifth and 81 in the eighth before signing off with a 71 in the ninth frame to pull off a 73-30, 67-45, 40-63, 44-71, 112-0, 15-81, 58-14, 88-25 and 75-16 win.

--IANS

dm/arm