Adrenalin eSystems Limited, a Global HR Software Solutions Company, Announces the Appointment of Suresh Kuppuswamy as Deputy CEO

- Prior to Adrenalin, Suresh was the CEO of Sterling Software Private limited, a CAMS subsidiary CHENNAI, India, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrenalin eSystems Limited, a global HR software solutions company that is transforming how organizations hire and manage talent, announced the appointment of Suresh Kuppuswamy as the Deputy CEO of Adrenalin eSystems Limited. As Deputy CEO, Suresh will be responsible for leading Sales and Delivery across geographies. Additionally, Customisation and Marketing will also come under his purview.

'Under Suresh's able leadership, Adrenalin is poised for its next phase of growth into new markets. Our focus will be on scaling up our global footprint with all-new Adrenalin Max, our HR product suite, which has been developed with a customer-centric focus on technology as well, and in line with dynamic HR functional trends,' said Sridhar Ganesh, MD & CEO, Adrenalin eSystems Limited.

On his appointment, Suresh Kuppuswamy, Deputy CEO,Adrenalin eSystems Limited said, 'These are exciting times. Post-COVID, it is going to be a level playing field for all businesses, competition included. I look forward to leveraging my experience in making Adrenalin take the next big leap. Adrenalin's expertise in the HRM tech space is, its in-depth knowledge of the HR function and the market dynamics around us, makes this new journey a welcoming challenge.' Suresh is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in international markets and has a proven record of taking customer-centric technology companies to the next level. He previously worked with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IBM, in IT Software Services, Product, BPO, Business Consulting and Global Sourcing. Suresh has been associated with key industrial and business confederations and has set the trend for major disruptions. He is a seasoned speaker at various businesses and socio-economic forums on global sourcing and entrepreneurship. He is a passionate business coach.

Driven by customer demand, Adrenalin has made significant and unique investments to build solutions that support a multi-faceted workforce, new ways of working, and a distributed workplace. Recently, the company had launched Adrenalin Max, the end-to-end HCM Solution to empower organisations with enhanced user experience and deeper employee engagement platform. Built on the robust principles of Design Thinking, Adrenalin Max is set to empower businesses with strategic insights to meet the growing demand for HR tech to enable organisations, maximise business growth and employee productivity.

Adrenalin's customers, about seven hundred and still counting, spread across national and international geographies, across different industry verticals, and with over 1 million users on premise and on cloud.

