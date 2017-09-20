This Adorable Dog Is Going Viral For Interrupting A Football Match (Watch Video)

A dog interrupted a football match in Argentina and the video is now going viral on the internet. The little canine ran around the ball, got hold of it and just would not leave it. The pooch interrupted the match between San Lorenzo and Arsenal de Sarandí for about 30 minutes and nobody really looked bothered. In fact, the players gave the adorable dog a rub as it tried to get back the ball. It appeared out of nowhere and refused to leave the field as officials tried to take it out. It jumped near the boundary around the cameramen while keeping an eye on the ball. Eventually, they had to get another ball to keep the pooch distracted. Maybe she wanted to play fetch with them.

Girl Requests Professor To Allow Her Dog in Class To Save It From Hurricane Irma, His Reply Wins Internet More

Post-match, an interviewer was interviewing the players when again the little one made the appearance. When the interviewer tried to interview the dog, she decided to eat the microphone. Undoubtedly, impressed by its cuteness, the dog was adopted by stadium’s groundskeeper.

Watch the adorable video here:

Reportedly, the dog will now be working on the site with some other dogs to chase away birds trying to eat planted grass seeds. She came out of nowhere and just landed herself a job, how smart is that! These little pups can really drive away your blues on a lazy day. The video also received a lot of positive response after it was shared on Twitter by TyC Sports. San Lorenzo won the match by 1-0.