Adopting eco-friendly tech a challenge for cooling industry

Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) The refrigeration and air conditioning sector faces several challenges while adopting low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, said a senior official of the business body here on Wednesday.

"Among the various challenges that the industry faces with regard to adopting low GWP refrigerants, the most critical is the lack of consensus in the RAC (Refrigeration & Air-conditioning) sector on alternate technical solutions which is integral to India's vision to reduce the impact of refrigerants on global warming," said R.K. Mehta, Secretary of the Refrigeration and Air Condition Manufacturers Association (RAMA).

Speaking at a panel discussion on "Refrigerant Transition in India" on the occasion of Refrigerant Day 2017 held by Danfoss India, Mehta added: "Furthermore, with newer refrigerants coming in, safety is also a major concern that needs to be addressed."

United Nations Environment Programme member Sukumar Devotta stressed on the importance of engineering in terms of innovation, design, manufacturing, installation and servicing that would aid in making a smooth transition to this new phase keeping in mind the safety standards.

"Low-GWP refrigerants are the way to slowdown and ultimately reverse the process of global warming. It is our endeavour to provide industries with energy-efficient products and solutions that aid in 'Engineering Tomorrow's India' in a sustainable manner," Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India, said.

