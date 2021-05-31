Adopt Uniform National Policy for Class 12 Board Exams: Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a single uniform policy for all students studying in class 12 across states and boards. “A decision for Standard XII exams will be taken soon. I am requesting the Hon’ble PM for a uniform national policy for examinations like the Standard XII boards to not impact the kids’ future,” Thackery wrote on Twitter.

The class 12 board exams have been postponed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been demanding the cancelation of class 12 board exams and declaration of the result based on an alternative assessment criterion. The central government is yet to announce its final decision.

While the government is to take a decision on CBSE and CISCE boards, the state boards are expected to follow the suit to maintain uniformity. When the government had decided to cancel class 10 exams, the decision was adopted by states as well. Since class 12 marks are crucial for admission to higher education institutes, Thackery has asked for a uniform policy to ensure all students are at an equal level while seeking admissions.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has written a letter to Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank seeking a uniform policy for class 10 and 12 Board exams. “A unilateral decision by any state would lead to the students of that particular state being at a disadvantage career and opportunity wise,” the letter had read.

The center, however, is yet to take a final call on the board exams. There are discussions on holding exams amid restrictions, the government had earlier in a meeting with state ministers proposed to hold exams for only selected subjects. Another proposal including holding exams for a shorter duration was also discussed.

The Supreme Court had today asked the government why it cannot cancel the exams like it did last year. Attorney general, KK Venugopal told the Court today that last year exams were cancelled after conducting exams for come subjects.

The SC, however, replied that it does not want to go into the “nitty-gritty at this stage”. The SC allowed the government time till June 3. The government will take a decision and announce by June 3. SC also said, “You take the decision on what should be appropriate given the situation we are in.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here