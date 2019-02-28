Adnan Sami gives befitting reply to Pakistani trolls

Adnan Sami has given appropriate reply to Pakistani trolls, who have been speaking out against India's airstrike across LoC in a biting tweet. Adnan Sami originally hails from Pakistan but now holds Indian citizenship stood up against trolls from Pakistan.His tweet read, "Dear Pak trolls,It's not about your egos being given a reality check today; it's about eliminating terrorists who you 'claim' are also your enemies! Your Ostrich mentality is laughable. By the way, your abuses expose your reality and therefore the only difference between you and a bucket of rubbish is the bucket!"Sami had earlier on February 26 too hailed the IAF efforts and tweeted, "The Force Is With You" @narendramodi ji. Respect to @IAF_MCC .#HowsTheJosh #StopTerrorism #JaiHind ."On February 26, twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes at terror camps at multiple places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.