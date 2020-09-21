Admit Students Based on CLAT 2020: SC Quashes NLS Bengaluru’s NLAT

Ruling against the decision of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru to hold its own admission test, the Supreme Court on Monday, 21 September, asked the premier law institute to admit students for the present academic year based on Common Law Admission Test scores, reports Live Law.

The court also asked the Consortium of National Law Universities to conduct CLAT 2020 on 28 September, keeping in mind detailed health guidelines issued by the central government.

Additionally, the apex court also urged the Consortium to declare CLAT results as soon as possible.

NLSIU Bangalore had the National Law Aptitude Test, it’s own home-based AI-proctored entrance test on 12 September, which according to the report, witnessed widespread reports of “technical glitches and manipulation”.

A second exam conducted on 14 September for candidates who had complained of technical glitches, too, remained mired in allegations pf paper-leak.

According to NLSIU Bangalore, it had decided to go ahead with its own test on 12 September, as repeated postponement of CLAT 2020 had caused ‘uncertainty’ among students. It also said that if a further delay in the conduct of entrance exams could lead to a ‘zero-year.’

The petition was filed by former NLSIU Vice Chancellor Professor R Venkata Rao and the parent of a law aspirant, who argued that NLSIU could not hold a separate entrance test while also being a member of the consortium.

They also contended that holding a separate entrance test would cause severe hardship to thousands who were expecting admission on the basis of CLAT 2020 scores only.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Admit Students Based on CLAT 2020: SC Quashes NLS Bengaluru’s NLAT31,661 Assistant Teachers to be Recruited in UP in One Week . Read more on Education by The Quint.