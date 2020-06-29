Admission Process 2020: Apply for India's Top 10 Universities; Check Enrollment Criteria Here

Admission Process 2020: The coronavirus outbreak in India has impacted the education sector severely, leaving scores of students wondering how the college admission process will look like this year. Amid all considerations, some top universities or institutions have started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses through online mode. The universities are looking forward to start the new session by September this year, as per the varsity guidelines. Hence, it is being advised to the students to keep a constant check on the official websites of the colleges they were are interested to get enrolled.

Some experts believe that this year the competition in getting admissions is going to be tougher for students as those who were planning to study abroad are now eyeing to apply in the country due to movement restrictions in the view of coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

If you are planning to get admission in the top 10 universities in India, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2020, so have a look at a complete list of the varsities mentioned below and their admission criteria:

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc): The admission process has begun for IISc undergraduate courses at iisc.ac.in and will continue till June 30, 2020. As per the institute, the selection will be based on merit secured in the entrance exams including the JEE, NEET, KVPY. Every year, the institute conducts face-to-face interview for selected candidates, but this year would be different as the IISc has planned to hold online interview due to the coronavirus restrictions. To get admission, the selected candidates must have secured at least 60% marks in the previous exam. However, there is a relaxation in the cut-off for reserved category applicants. The admission form is available on the official website of IISc at Rs 800, but it is for Rs 400 for reserved category candidate and Rs 2000 for foreign applicants.

For MTech programmes, the selection criteria is the GATE score and an aptitude test. While for MDes, CEED, and for management programmes, candidates will be selected on the basis of CAT and for integrated PhD programmes, applicants will be shortlisted for interviews based on their JAM and JEST entrance exams.

Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU): To get admission in the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, candidates have to sit for a computer-based test (CBT). While candidates, who are looking forward to get admission in MPhil and PhD courses, will also have to appear for a viva-voice exam, apart from CBT. It is to be noted that there will be no viva-voice exam for postgraduate admissions except for MPhil and PhD. The JNU entrance examination (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) are scheduled to be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). But the dates are yet to be declared, while the admission deadline till July 30.

Rank 3: Banaras Hindu University: In order to get admission in BHU for undergraduate courses, the candidates have to appear for UET entrance exam, while PET entrance exam is for postgraduate programmes. Similarly, to get admission in the MBA programme, the applicants must have to clear CAT. The entrance exams were earlier scheduled to be held in May but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. New dates are not announced yet. According to The Indian Express, the university has advised candidates to opt for a centre in the radius of 200kms of their residence to ensure the least travel due to movement restrictions in the wake of Covid-19.

Rank 4: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: If you are planning to get admission to BTech courses in Coimbatore-based Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, then you have to clear Amrita Entrance Examination (AEEE) or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. The registration process has begun and will continue till June 30 (tomorrow). The candidates will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 1,000. Shortlisted candidates will be asked appear for an interview. Seats will be given based on their academic and test score for a personal interview. For mass communication admission, a common aptitude test (CAPTEST) will be conducted in the form of a skype interview because of Covid-19. While for courses like Philosophy, the students have to appear for an interview. The last date to submit the application form is July 10 and the amount of application form is Rs 750. Admission are open for MCW, philosophy, nanoscience, MCA and BSc courses.

Story continues