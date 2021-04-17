Admission Open for 2021 at JD Institute Of Fashion Technology

JD Institute of Fashion Technology admission 2021 registration process begins. The registration process for admission in various design programmes in UG, PG and diploma level courses has started. Apply before May 31, 2021.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology established in 1988 is regarded as the most trusted and avant-garde fashion institute amongst fashion designers in India and across the globe. The programmes, courses and education modules at JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, Mumbai are designed by Industry experts and honoured faculties with the best available research to augment and strengthen the skills of aspiring designers in the field of Fashion design, Interior design, Jewellery design and Event Management.

MAHARASHTRA: JD Institute of Fashion Technology has commenced the registration process for the academic year 2021-2022 for admission in various design programmes at UG Degree (BSc), PG Degree (MSc) and various Diploma Levels. Eligible aspiring students can now apply in both online and offline mode for admission till May 31, 2021. There is no entrance examination for admission to this institute. Admission to various design programmes is granted only based on merit.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology Admission 2021 - Eligibility Criteria

To secure admission in master degree programmes, students should have completed graduation from a recognized university. Students can seek admissions based on the Class 12 results from a recognized board for bachelor degree programmes. Students should have passed Class 12 in any stream from a recognized board to secure admission in the diploma programmes.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology Admissions - Online registration process

The steps to fill the online application form for admission to the JD Institute of Fashion Technology are listed below.

Online Registration on Institute website Fill the application form Upload the document Pay the application fee Download the application form and take the print out of the same

Centres in Maharashtra: Vile Parle, Vashi, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Borivali, Pune, Nagpur