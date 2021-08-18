Aditya Thackeray Inaugurates Power Bank's EV Charging Hub in Kohinoor Mills, Mumbai

·5-min read

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The charging points are set up by Shuchi Anant Virya’s EV Charging Solutions brand - Power Bank • Shuchi is an equal joint venture between Fourth Partner Energy and Lithium Urban Technologies Maharashtra's Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray today inaugurated the EV Charging Hub at Kohinoor Mills in Dadar, Mumbai. The charging infrastructure has been set up by Power Bank, the EV charging solutions brand from Shuchi Anant Virya - a joint venture between corporate sustainable mobility solutions provider, Lithium Urban Technologies and Fourth Partner Energy, India’s largest solar energy company for commercial and industrial businesses.

Located at Kohinoor Square Building MCGM Parking, the charging hub can service both electric fleet service providers and individual EV owners. The parking space is managed by Ashutosh Enterprises. The charging hub can accommodate six electric vehicles at a time, consisting of four fast chargers and two CCPS chargers for privately owned EVs. With a capacity of 15 KW (DC001) each Fast Charger, the fast chargers are ideal for an electric vehicle fleet that includes models like eVeritos and eTigor and the Type 2 AC Charger is ideal for models like MG-ZS EV and eNexon (CCPS). Apart from that there are two slow charging points designed to charge all types of e2w, e3w and e4w vehicles.

While inaugurating the charging hub, Aditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism and Environment, Maharashtra, said; “It is heartening to witness great efforts being put in from all key stakeholders to make Maharashtra Electric Vehicle friendly. We had announced our state’s EV policy about a month ago and it is encouraging to see the active participation from all fronts to bring this goal into being. Today’s Power Bank EV charging hub inauguration is one of the many steps that we as a government will take for the greater good of our planet.” The charging hub will be maintained and operated by Shuchi Anant Virya’s brand Power Bank. It is estimated that more than 2000 vehicles, monthly, will avail the facility installed in one of the busiest business centres in Mumbai Its close proximity to IndiaBulls Finance Centre will also aid in driving usage of the hub. Power Bank as a brand manages 5 hubs in Mumbai and 10+ independent charging points in Mumbai.

Commenting on the inauguration, Sanjay Krishnan, Founder, Lithium Urban Technologies said, “We are committed to driving sustainable mobility in the country by bridging the gaps when it comes to charging infrastructure. Transition to green mobility is no longer an aspiration but has become a necessity. Lithium, through its joint venture partnership, Shuchi is working towards making EVs accessible and affordable to the masses. It is equally imperative that we become conscious of the energy sources, wherein a brand like Power Bank can make a positive contribution towards India’s EV agenda. This new hub will be a starting point for people to transition to EVs, without dwelling on the range anxiety that plagues the sector.” Speaking about Shuchi’s plans, Saif Dhorajiwala, Co-founder, Fourth Partner Energy added, “In addition to charging hubs across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Pune and Bengaluru, the partnership with HPCL to set up EV chargers in select retail fuel outlets pan-India will help in easier access and quicker penetration of electric mobility. Eventually the idea is to power these chargers using renewable energy thereby deepening India’s commitment to decarbonization. Although commercial fleet operators, logistics and public transport will drive the initial wave - we believe affordable, reliable infrastructure will be imperative in promoting adoption of personal passenger EVs.” About Lithium Urban Technologies Lithium Urban Technologies owns the largest fleet of EVs in the world outside of China. It is India's first zero emission service, with its own fleets of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and associated charging infrastructure, backed by a strong technology platform that involves telematics, fleet management systems, scheduling, rostering and analytics-based optimization; and trained and certified drivers. Lithium also owns and operates India’s largest EV charging network spread across 7 cities in India. As a socially conscious company, Lithium is the only transportation company to have received the ISO 26000 guidance on social responsibility. Having covered almost 100 million kilometers to date it has abated about 20,000 MT of Co2e. Lithium's institutional investors include LGT Capital and International Finance Corp (a World Bank Group Co). Lithium is a recipient of several national and global awards including the prestigious Financial Times/IFC Transformational Awards 2019 in London.

About Fourth Partner Energy Fourth Partner is India’s #1 ranked solar energy company, catering to commercial and industrial businesses. The firm has an installed capacity of over 550 MW across both distributed and open access portfolios; and a presence across 24 states pan-India with 2000+ projects executed for over 150 marquee clients. 4PEL commenced international operations in FY20 and is present in South and Southeast Asian countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal and Singapore.

Fourth Partner Energy’s access to green financing is unparalleled in the industry - some of our equity partners and lenders include TPG Capital, The RISE Fund, Norfund, Bank of America, Symbiotics, ASN Bank, Triodos Bank, responsibility, OIKO Credit, SBI, ADB, HDFC and RBL Bank. The firm offers in-house, end-to-end capabilities including Evaluation, Design, Planning, Procurement, Construction, Operation, Maintenance and Financing of critical solar infrastructure. 4PEL has now embarked on its journey to expand beyond distributed solar and into a variety of clean energy solutions including EV charging infrastructure, storage and floating solar. Through its operational portfolio, 4PEL has helped reduce annual carbon emissions by over 8 lakh tons.

Image 1: Lithium Urban Technology’s EV getting charged at the newly inaugurated charging hub at Kohinoor Mills Image 2: Aditya Thackeray, Honourable Minister of Tourism and Environment, Maharashtra inaugurating Power Bank’s charging hub at Kohinoor Mills PWR PWR

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by Rs 125 to Rs 3,195 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

  • AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will make a very important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development.

  • United Airlines Rerouting Some Flights to Avoid Afghanistan Airspace

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators.

  • PM Modi to interact with contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games tomorrow

    New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday at 11 am via video conferencing, according to an official statement.

  • Emirates Airline Suspends Flights to Kabul

    Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

  • U'khand CM Dhami congratulates Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol.

  • Odisha records 868 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Odisha on Monday recorded 868 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 10,187, as per the state government.

  • Rare orchid species found in U'khand

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) A rare variety of orchid has been discovered in Mandal area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district by the state forest department.

  • Lineman electrocuted in UP village

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old lineman was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high tension wire in a village here Monday, police said.

  • MP: Night safari launched in Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department has started a night safari facility in the reserve area of Ralamandal Sanctuary in Indore in order to turn it into a major spot for wildlife tourism.

  • Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 11.6 to Rs 1,437 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

  • U.S. Troops Fire in Air to Scatter Afghan Civilians at Kabul Airport

    Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday

  • Delhi: Transport minister flags off fleet of 32 buses

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off a fleet of 32 low-floor AC buses from the Rajghat Depot here.

  • 'Even Post-Independence Savarkar Remained Politically Untouchable In India': Dr Vikram Sampath

    On India's 75th Independence Day, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam discusses VD Savarkar's contested legacy with his biographer Dr Vikram Sampath. This detailed conversation touches upon fake news, Hindutva, Savarkar's attitudes towards caste, his relationship with Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, and his opinions on India's Muslims. Gautam and Sampath also discuss revisions in history and the issue of censorship in India.

  • Kulath Ki Dal | Wholesome and Toothsome Uttarakhand's Delicacy

    If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday's diet. Then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. The traditional food of Uttarakhand is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits help you curb all your health issues.

  • Woman held for stealing from people in guise of begging

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A woman who used to steal from people under the garb of begging has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Monday.

  • MP: Over 1,300 kg ganja worth Rs 1.5 cr seized; 2 held

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 1,376 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.5 crore from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and arrested two persons in this connection, an NCB official said on Monday.

  • 4 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

    Ramallah [Palestine], August 16 (ANI): At least four Palestinian suspects were killed in a gun battle with Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in the predawn hours of Monday morning, Time of Israel citing Palestinian media reported.

  • She The First | Karnam Malleswari: The Olympic Legend You Know, the Journey You Don't

    1970s. India. Women athletes were very rare and those who chose to pursue sports were ridiculed, rebuked, or rejected. But all that was about to change forever... A little girl born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh went on to quite literally 'lift' her nation onto a global pedestal. She was shunned by the local coach, demotivated by her near ones, and rejected by most... But from all the societal let downs, emerged a hero. This is Karnam Malleswari's story. She is the first Indian woman to w

  • India's July WPI inflation eases to 11.16% y/y - govt

    India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 11.16% in July from the previous month's 12.07%, helped by lower increases in the cost of fuel and food items, government data showed on Monday. Food prices rose 4.46% in July on the year compared to 6.66% in the previous month while prices of fuel items were up 26.02% year-on-year compared to 32.83% in June, the data showed. A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in July, since it stood at minus 0.25% in the corresponding month of 2020.