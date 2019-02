Ficci Ladies Organisation FLO along with All India Womens Education Fund Association AIWEFA organised an event called Khadi Goes Global in New Delhi where Fashion designers such as Rohit Bal Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rina Dhaka along with Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Aditi Rao Hydari join them The event honoured Mahatma Gandhis 150th birth anniversary and 100 years of Khadi