Aditi Ashok Keen To Defend Title at Indian Open Golf Tournament in Gurgaon

Since the Rio Olympics last year, where she had a fine show, Aditi has been on a constant rise as far as performance goes.

New Delhi: The Women’s Indian Open golf tournament kicks-off in Gurgaon in Delhi NCR on Thursday. All eyes will be on the 19-year-old prodigy Aditi Ashok who has now established herself as a superstar in India. She will be defending the title and will unsurprisingly go as one of the firm favourites. Since the Rio Olympics last year, where she had a fine show, Aditi has been on a constant rise as far as performance goes.

“I have great memories of this course and just need three days of good starts to keep the lead. There are several top golfers competing in the tournament which will definitely make it a cut-throat competition,” Aditi told IANS here on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi title was Aditi’s third career win on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the first one this year, following successes at the Hero Women’s Indian Open and the Qatar Ladies Open last year.

Aditi’s win last week in Abu Dhabi catapulted her from just around 100 to the 81st position, which should be a big boost for the teenager. Among other Indians taking part in the tournament are Sharmila Nicollet, who is back after spending three months in the US. (With IANS inputs)