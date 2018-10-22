adidas India and Real Kashmir FC announce partnership

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Sports apparel manufacturer adidas India on Monday announced its partnership with Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC), the first team from the valley to qualify for the countrys top tier I-League.

Real Kashmir FC has been rewriting the story of the valley by aspiring to bring a positive change to the state. The club earned a promotion to the 2018-19 I-League in only two years of its inception, with a victory over Hindustan FC in 2017-18 I-League 2nd Division.

Speaking on this partnership, Managing Director of adidas Group, India, said: "Through sport, we have the power to change lives and the Real Kashmir team is a great example of this. Real Kashmir and its players have shown dedication and perseverance under difficult circumstances and we are proud to support them as they create history".

Co-owner of the club, Shamim Meraj said: "At Real Kashmir, adidas is not just a sponsor.

It is the first global believer in the talent and passion of RKFC. adidas is our partner, and truly an integral part of RKFC and through that of Jammu and Kashmir."

--IANS

gau/sed