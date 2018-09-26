adidas India congratulates Hima Das

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Sports apparel manufacturer adidas on Wednesday congratulated Hima Das for being conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Hima, became the first ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal at a global track event when she won the women's 400 metre at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Finland, followed by three podiums at the recently concluded Asian Games in Indonesia.

She recently bagged a partnership with adidas, which will equip Hima with the very best offerings from adidas for her racing and training needs, according to a statement.

"Getting such an honour (Arjuna award) at this early an age in my career is definitely a proud feeling. Year 2018 has been really lucky where I saw my hard work taking wings which helped the country and myself to win recognition at international platforms. I am grateful to have adidas as my partners and sponsors in this exciting journey ahead" Hima said.

Congratulating Hima on her award, Senior Marketing Director of adidas India Sean Van Wyk said: "Hima truly exemplifies the immense potential of young athletes in India. Her perseverance and commitment has inspired a nation."

"Being honoured like this is recognition of her capability and achievements as a top sportsperson and it also says a great deal about the country's improving prowess in athletics," he added.

