Adidas creates customised footwear for six-toed heptathlete Swapna

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Global sportswear giant Adidas has created and delivered a customised solution for reigning Asian Games champion Swapna Burman, who had been battling pain by squeezing her six-toed feet into regular shoes.

Adidas, staying true to its passion for providing the best products to athletes, took notice of Swapna and decided to go an extra mile to put an end to her struggle of finding the right shoes.

The company took Swapna to their Athlete Services Lab in Herzogenaurach, Germany, for a detailed footwear analysis. Since the visit, the Adidas footwear specialists worked extensively on multiple prototypes and feedback from Swapna to arrive at a long-term solution for the six-toed athlete from Jaipalguri.

"I am excited to finally have these pairs. I have started training in these and I know from here on I can focus entirely on improving my performances without worrying about pain. The journey from here should get easier. I would like to thank the Adidas team in India and at the Athlete Services Lab for helping me with this solution," the heptathlete said in a statement.

"I never dreamt that I would have such unique pairs customised to my feet. I shall continue to work hard and keep moving towards my goal of winning honours for the country."

--IANS

ajb/pcj