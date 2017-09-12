ADIAMK expels jailed V.K. Sasikala from party's General Secretary post

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in its general council meeting on Tuesday, passed a resolution in which jailed party general secretary V.K. Sasikala stands expelled from the party. In the meeting, the party also announced late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa as the 'eternal general secretary'. The resolution further said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and his deputy O. Panneerselvam shall retrieve the party and its symbol. The meeting was skipped by 18 lawmakers who are said to be loyal to V.K. Sasikala.