Adi Godrej conferred ICSI lifetime award

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Industrialist and Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej was conferred the ICSIs Lifetime Achievement Award for 'Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality at a function here on Thursday.

The awards were instituted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), which is celebrating its golden jubilee.

The 18th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance were bagged jointly by Cipla Ltd and Dabur India Ltd and five others: ACC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Indian Oil Corp, Tata Metaliks Ltd and Indian Hotels Co Ltd.

The 3rd CSR Excellence Awards went to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, Tata Power Co Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd in Emerging, Medium and Large categories respectively.

Union Minister for Commerce and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu, in a video message, said corporate governance was as important as Public Governance as they play a big role in shaping India's economy, society and the country.

