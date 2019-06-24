Adhir Chowdhury sparks controversy by comparing PM Modi to 'gandi naali'

Leader of opposition party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparked a controversy by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'gandi naali'. Responding to the motions of thanks moved by MoS Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Chowdhury said, "There is nothing wrong in praising someone. He is our Prime Minister as well. But it is wrong to compare Narendra Modi with Swami Vivekananda over his name." Over this, someone commented that at least we don't say Indira is India and India is Indira. Chowdhury responded to the taunt by saying, "Kahan maa ganga aur kahan gandhi naali."