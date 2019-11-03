Additional Sessions Judge inspects Tis Hazari Court after Delhi Police-lawyers clash

Additional Sessions Judge Pinki on Sunday inspected the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi where violent clashes had broke out between Delhi Police and lawyers over parking issue. At least 20 police officials and several lawyers were injured in the scuffle in which public properties including police vans were damaged. The 'Lok Adalat' scheduled for today in court has been cancelled. Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra accused the police officials of starting the scuffle and said it was a brutal action by forces against lawyers.