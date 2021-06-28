Added Restrictions and Testing For Indians at Tokyo Olympics

Less than a month to go for the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and even as some Indian athletes are trying to book a last minute berth at the Games, the organisers continue to release fresh guidelines regarding athletes’ entry into the country.

Due to the second wave that forced India into a lockdown this summer, the Indian contingent is seeing most of the restrictions applying to them, which include daily testing before departure for Japan and also restricted access to public areas in the first three days after their departure.

Seven Tests Before Departure

India is among six South Asian countries who have been asked by the Japanese Government to have their Olympic-bound contingent take Covid-19 tests every day for seven days prior to their departure for Japan.

Not just the athletes but also coaches and officials from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will have to follow stricter testing protocols because of the spreading Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

Already, it has been made compulsory for all members of contingents from the six countries to be vaccinated before entering Japan, which is not a precondition for every other delegation. Other countries’ testing protocols require teams to have their members tested twice within four days prior to departure, and every day in principle after arriving in Japan.

No Contact With Others For First Three Days

Last week, the organisers issued an advisory which instructed India, among other countries, ‘not to interact or train with athlete(s) from another country’ for the first three days after their arrival in Tokyo. This effectively would mean athletes would be allowed to train and eat in common areas only two days before the start of the Olympics.

"Athletes are allowed to arrive in the Games village only five days before their event," IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement released one day after the announcement.

"Now three days will be wasted, this is the time the athletes need to be moving towards their mode to peak... highly unfair for Indian athletes, who have worked hard for five years, to be discriminated against just five days before the Olympics."

"Where and when will the athletes have their breakfast, lunch, dinner during these three days, as everyone has food in the Games village food hall where all athletes and officials of other NOCs (National Olympic Committees) are present all the time," the statement added.

Reprieve For Athletes Training Overseas

While just over 100 athletes from India have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, more than a third of the total number are currently training overseas and are slated to travel straight to Tokyo. India’s Deputy Chef de Mission Prem Verma has clarified that these athletes will not need to follow the three-day restrictions at the Games Village.

"Indian athletes preparing for the Games overseas and reaching Tokyo directly would not face the restrictions applicable to those who have been residing in India for 14 days before departure," Verma said in a statement shared by Sports Authority of India.

The entire Indian shooting contingent, wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, tennis player Sania Mirza, weightlifting world number one Mirabai Chanu and javelin star Neeraj Chopra are all training overseas and will arrive directly to the Games’ venue.

